Wimbledon 2025: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knocks out Naomi Osaka 

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of 2025 Wimbledon after losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 2021 French Open runner-up claimed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in the women's singles third-round clash at Court 2. Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the second time in her career. With this, the Russian player completed 91 wins at Grand Slams.

Match stats A look at match stats Pavlyuchenkova won a total of 93 points and 31 winners throughout the match. She prevailed despite conceding 15 aces to Osaka. The former had a win percentage of 66 and 46 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her eight break points. Notably, Pavlyuchenkova had more unforced errors (35) than Osaka (27). The latter registered six double-faults.

Grand Slams Pavlyuchenkova at Grand Slams As mentioned, this was the second instance of the experienced Pavlyuchenkova reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. She was the quarter-finalist in 2016. Pavlyuchenkova is now 18-15 at the Championships. Overall, the Russian star has raced to a 91-62 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She lost the 2021 French Open final to Barbora Krejcikova.