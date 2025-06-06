Carlos Alcaraz reaches his 5th Grand Slam final: Key stats
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the final of the 2025 French Open after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired during their semi-final match.
The match was halted in the fourth set with Alcaraz leading 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0.
Musetti had called for medical attention at 0-5 in the third set due to an upper left leg injury.
Here are further details and key stats.
Post-match remarks
Alcaraz wishes Musetti a speedy recovery
After the match, Alcaraz expressed his disappointment at winning a match this way. He praised Musetti as a great player who has had an incredible clay season.
The Spaniard wished him a speedy recovery and hoped to see him back on the court soon.
This victory takes Alcaraz one step closer to defending his title at Roland Garros.
Milestone achievement
Fifth Grand Slam final for Alcaraz
With this win, Alcaraz has reached his fifth Grand Slam final at just 22 years of age.
He is the third active male player to achieve this feat, behind Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
The Spaniard will be aiming to extend his perfect 4-0 record in Grand Slam finals at the clay-court major tournament in Paris.
Game plan
Alcaraz started the match with an aggressive strategy
Alcaraz started the match with an aggressive strategy, stepping inside the baseline and hitting hard from both sides.
Despite Musetti's strong defense in the first set, Alcaraz stuck to his game plan and showcased some of his best shot-making skills.
He said after the match that he was calmer and could play great tennis at the beginning of the third set.
Upcoming challenge
Alcaraz to face either Sinner or Djokovic
Alcaraz will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Djokovic.
He is looking forward to this match-up, calling it one of the best in tennis right now.
As a fan of the sport, Alcaraz plans to watch it closely and take some tactics from their game into his final.
Numbers
24-3 win-loss record at French Open; 6-1 record over Musetti
Alcaraz has improved to a 24-3 win-loss record at the French Open.
Apart from winning the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz claimed successive Wimbledon titles (2023-2024) and the 2022 US Open honor.
Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 70-12.
In terms of the head-to-head record, Alcaraz leads Musetti 6-1 from 7 meetings on the ATP Tour.
This was his 6th successive meeting against Musetti after having lost their pair's first duel.
Information
Here are the match stats
Musetti fired two aces compared to Alcaraz's one. Musetti committed three double faults, one more than Alcaraz (2). Alcaraz had a 72% win on the 1st serve and a 69% win on the 2nd. Alcaraz converted 6/12 break points.
Records
Massive records made by Alcaraz
As per Opta, only Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe (81 each) have achieved 70 men's singles wins in fewer Grand Slam matches than Alcaraz (82) in the Open Era.
Alcaraz became the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach Grand Slam men's singles finals for four consecutive years.
Alcaraz is the second player in the Open Era to win multiple men's singles semi-finals at Roland Garros after losing the first set (vs Sinner 2024, Musetti 2025) after Roger Federer (vs Nalbandian 2006, del Potro 2009).
Do you know?
5th-youngest to attain this feat in the Open Era
As per Opta, Alcaraz (22 years and 20 days) is the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach five men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Mats Wilander, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker.