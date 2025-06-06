What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the final of the 2025 French Open after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired during their semi-final match.

The match was halted in the fourth set with Alcaraz leading 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0.

Musetti had called for medical attention at 0-5 in the third set due to an upper left leg injury.

