Stefanos Tsitsipas suffers exit at Roland Garros to Matteo Gigante
What's the story
Stefanos Tsitsipas, a former finalist at Roland Garros, suffered a shocking defeat in the second round of this year's tournament.
He was beaten by Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante in four sets: 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
This defeat marks a significant upset for Tsitsipas, highlighting his recent struggles on the Grand Slam stage.
Milestone achievement
Gigante's 1st major 3rd-round appearance
The victory over Tsitsipas also marks Gigante's first-ever third-round appearance at a Grand Slam.
The 23-year-old Italian will now face American Ben Shelton in the next round.
Meanwhile, Tsitsipas's defeat is expected to drop him out of the ATP Top 20 for the first time since August 2018.
This further highlights his struggles over the past year and a half.
Career trajectory
Tsitsipas's recent performance and future prospects
Tsitsipas, who was once a top-10 player, fell out of the Top 10 in February 2024.
He has not made it past the fourth round in seven of his last eight Grand Slam tournaments.
Despite winning the ATP 500 event in Dubai earlier this year, he is currently ranked 17th in the ATP Live Race To Turin.