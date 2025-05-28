What's the story

Iga Swiatek has reached the third round of the 2025 French Open by beating Emma Raducanu in straight sets on Wednesday. Swiatek beat Raducanu 6-1, 6-2.

The match at Phillipe-Chatrier saw defending champion Swiatek win her 23rd match on the trot at Roland Garros.

Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris.

