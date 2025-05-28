Iga Swiatek downs Emma Raducanu at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has reached the third round of the 2025 French Open by beating Emma Raducanu in straight sets on Wednesday. Swiatek beat Raducanu 6-1, 6-2.
The match at Phillipe-Chatrier saw defending champion Swiatek win her 23rd match on the trot at Roland Garros.
Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris.
Here are further details.
Numbers
37-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Swiatek, who is a four-time winner of the Roland Garros crown, has extended her win-loss tally here to 37-2.
She has now reached the 3rd round or more in Paris for the 7th successive season.
Overall, Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 90-19 at Grand Slams.
She is chasing a 6th Slam title, including 5 at Roland Garros.
Information
5-0 win-loss record over Raducanu
With this victory on Wednesday, Swiatek has raced to a 5-0 win-loss record over Raducanu on the WTA Tour. This is also her 2nd win over Raducanu at Grand Slams (also 2025 Australian Open).
Information
A look at the match stats
Swiatek fired three aces compared to her opponent's two. However, the former committed three double faults with none from Raducanu. Swiatek claimed a 70% win on the 1st serve and a 71% win on the 2nd. Swiatek converted 4/8 break points. Swiatek clocked 32 winners.
Do you know?
Fourth-fastest to 90 wins since 1990 (by matches)
As per Opta, among players who debuted in women's singles Grand Slam events since 1990, only Serena Williams (04), Martina Hingis (105) and Venus Williams (106) have made 90 such wins in fewer matches than Swiatek (109).
Information
Unique record made by Swiatek
Swiatek is the only player to reach the 3rd round in all the 21 Singles Grand Slam events played since 2020, men's included - the second-best in this span is Novak Djokovic with 18/21, before his R2 at Roland Garros 2025.
Next stop? Third round. 🚄 #RolandGarros @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/am1g9FLqvg— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2025