Paolini won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Jasmine Paolini stuns Elena Rybakina: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:28 pm Jun 05, 202408:28 pm

What's the story Women's singles number 12 seed Jasmine Paolini continued her dream run in this year's French Open. The 28-year-old Paolini stunned third seed Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Paolini won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Earlier, Paolini reached the quarter-final at Grand Slam events for the first time in her career. Paolini beat Rybakina in 2 hours and 3 minutes. Here's more.

Records

Paolini joins an elite list

As per Opta, Paolini is the 5th player in 2000s to make her 1st major semi-final at Roland Garros after turning 28 years. She joined the likes of Elena Likhovtseva (2005), Francesca Schiavone (2010), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2021) and Martina Trevisan (2022). For the first time in the Open Era, Italian players (Jannik Sinner and Paolini) will feature in the men's and women's semis.

Information

Fourth Italian woman with this record

Paolini also became the fourth Italian woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the Open Era. She joined 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone, 2012 finalist Sara Errani and 2022 semi-finalist Trevisan.

Paolini

Key numbers for Paolini

Paolini has won one title this year on the WTA Tour. She picked up her first WTA 1000 trophy in Dubai in February. As per WTA, Paolini's win-loss record this season now stands at 21-10. Having made her Slams debut (main round) in 2019, Paolini is 12-17 in terms of win-loss record, including 8-5 in Paris. She is 8-1 at Grand Slams this year.

Rybakina

42-17 win-loss record for Rybakina at Grand Slams

Rybakina's tally at Grand Slams reads 42-17. Her record at Roland Garros is 13-5. The 2021 Wimbledon champion has been one-time runner-up at the Australian Open (2023). Rybakina owns a 34-6 win-loss record in 2024. Earlier, Rybakina became only the second player from an Asian country to reach multiple women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals on clay and grass courts in the Open Era.

Information

Here are the match stats

Big-serving Rybakina doled out 10 aces compared to Paolini's one. However, she committed more double faults (3-1). Paolini converted 7/16 break points to 5/11 by Rybakina. Paolini had a 58% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second.

Do you know?

Fifth career Top 10 win for Paolini

Paolini claimed her fifth career Top 10 win and third against a Top 5 opponent. Meanwhile, this was also the first of those to come on the major stage.