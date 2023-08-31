2023 US Open, Iga Swiatek reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 01:23 am 2 min read

Polish star and women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek marched into the third round

Polish star and women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek marched into the third round of the 2023 US Open. Defending champion Swiatek brushed past Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4 to book her fourth successive third-round berth at the Flushing Meadows. Swiatek started her 2023 US Open journey by overcoming Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 in 58 minutes. Here are further details.

55-9 win-loss record for Swiatek

She has a 55-9 win-loss record this year, having won four titles. At Grand Slams, she has a 16-2 record in 2023, reaching the fourth round in Melbourne, winning the Roland Garros, and then exiting in the quarters at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, the promising youngster has a 67-14 win-loss record. Her tally at the US Open reads 15-3.

H2H record and match stats

In terms of the head-to-head, Swiatek has taken a 2-0 lead over Saville on the WTA Tour. She had beaten Saville in Adelaide last year. Both players doled out two aces each but Saville went on to commit seven double faults to Swiatek's two.

Here are the key results in women's singles (round 2)

Number six seed Coco Gauff got the better of Mirra Andreeva for the second time in a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-3, 6-2 in 76 minutes. 10th seed Karolina Muchova overcame Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3. Taylor Townsend stunned 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6, 7-5. 15th seed Belinda Bencic progressed, beating Yuriko Miyazaki in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

A unique company for Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek is the second player in the last 10 years to reach the third round for 15 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, after Elise Mertens (18, between the Australian Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2022).

