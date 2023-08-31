Australia thrash South Africa in 1st T20I: Key stats

Mitchell Marsh played a captain's knock for Australia (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed South Africa in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on August 31. The Aussies successfully defended 226/6, with Tanveer Sangha (four) and Marcus Stoinis (three) sharing seven wickets. Reeza Hendricks was the lone warrior for the Proteas, who were bowled out for a mere 115. Earlier, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh (92*) and Reeza Hendricks (64) dazzled with blazing knocks.

The summary of 1st T20I

Despite losing Travis Head early, Australia touched the 70-run mark in the sixth over after being put to bat. Although the Aussies were reduced to 77/4(6.6), Marsh and David shared a 97-run stand. Aaron Hardie slammed a 14-ball 23 as Australia managed 226/6. For SA, only Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen scored in double figures. Sangha recorded a four-wicket haul.

A 22-ball fifty for Marsh

Australia lost Head early on before Marsh came in and set the tone, scoring 20 runs from the second over. Alongside Matthew Short, he went on to add 64 runs as Australia were 70/1 after five overs. Thereafter, Marsh and David took over from 77/4 and went on to punish the South African bowlers. Marsh got to his fifty from 22 balls.

Marsh smashes his seventh fifty

Marsh's 22-ball fifty is his fastest in the shortest format for the Aussies. In 47 matches, Marsh has raced to 1,178 runs at 31.83. Marsh hammered his seventh fifty and a maiden one versus SA. In nine matches versus South Africa, he has amassed 224 runs at 37.33. Meanwhile, in 27 away games (home of opposition), Marsh has accumulated 718 runs at 34.19.

Marsh clocks this record versus SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh's 92* is the second-highest score by an Aussie batter against the Proteas. Damien Martyn's 96 is the highest. Meanwhile, this is the third-highest individual score in South Africa-Australia 20-over matches. Hashim Amla (97*) is atop.

Sixth T20I fifty for David

David slammed a superb 64, consuming just 28 balls. He struck at 228.57, smashing seven fours and four sixes. Notably, he shared a 97-run stand alongside Marsh for the fifth wicket as Australia posted a mammoth 224/6. The former got to his fifty from 22 balls. It was his sixth half-century in the shortest format.

Hendricks slams his 14th T20I fifty

South Africa lost Temba Bavuma on the fifth delivery of the second innings. Hendricks then added 46 runs with van der Dussen. However, the former lost his support and that of three other batters before the 100-run mark. Hendricks kept on sparring alone and smashed a 43-ball 56 (5 fours and 2 sixes). He smashed his 14th half-century in the format.

Tanveer Sangha shines on international debut

Debutant Tanveer Sangha was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. The talented leg-spinner took a four-wicket haul in his maiden outing in international cricket. He conceded 31 runs in four overs. Sangha now has 46 wickets in 32 T20s at an average of under 20. Meanwhile, Stoinis took three wickets for just 18 runs in three overs.

