Sports

T20 World Cup: Australia rack up 168/8 versus Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: Australia rack up 168/8 versus Afghanistan

Written by V Shashank Nov 04, 2022, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Glen. Maxwell scored his 10th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Defending champions Australia have set a 169-run target for Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. After fumbling in the powerplay, the Aussies capitalized in the middle-overs, thanks to Mitchell Marsh (45) and Glenn Maxwell (54*). Seamer Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21) was the best bet with the ball for Mohammad Nabi's men. Australia seek their maiden win over the Afghans in T20Is. Here's more.

Information Green's poor run of form continues

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green had daunting returns in the India tour prior to the tournament. However, he has looked out of touch post the mind-boggling affairs. His scores read 14(10) vs West Indies, 1(4) vs West Indies, 1(2) vs England, and now 3(2) vs Afghanistan.

Powerplay Australia falter in the powerplay, race to 54/3

After conceding six runs in the start, Afghanistan were hammered for 16 runs with David Warner slapping three fours off Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi trumped Green and tallied five runs in the over, followed by Naveen giving away 11 runs. Australia plundered another 11-run over before Naveen uprooted a hostile-looking David Warner (25) and Steve Smith (4) and conceded only five runs.

Knock Marsh misses out his seventh T20I fifty

Marsh was dropped while batting on 21. He went on to clobber a 30-ball 45, hitting three fours and two maximums. Notably, he blasted two fours and a six off veteran Gulbadin Naib in the ninth over. He missed out on his seventh fifty in T20I cricket. Nonetheless, the knock powered him to 1,086 runs across 46 matches.

Information Afghanistan seek their maiden win over Australia

Australia and Afghanistan have never met in T20Is before. In ODIs, however, the two sides have crossed swords thrice and the Aussies emerged winners every single time. They last met in the 2019 World Cup, where Australia recorded a seven-wicket win.

Three-fer A match to remember for Naveen!

Naveen was all class as he registered his career-best figures in T20Is. The right-arm pacer's three-wicket haul has raced him to 31 scalps across 22 matches. He averages a mere 18.25, with an economy of 7.87. As for T20 WCs, he now holds eight wickets to his name across six appearances, while averaging 19.50.

Maxwell Maxwell blasts an eye-popping fifty

Coming to bat at 86/4 in 10.4 overs, Australia were desperate for a solid finish. Maxwell helped the cause, slamming his 10th fifty in the format. He reached the 50-run mark in his 29th delivery, with a four off Farooqi. Notably, it's his first fifty-plus score in 27 T20I innings. Maxwell also surpassed the run-tallies of David Miller (2,130) and Brendon McCullum (2,140).