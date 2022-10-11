Sports

Australia vs England, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Oct 11, 2022

Aaron Finch completed 3,000 T20I runs in the series opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having lost the series opener, Australia will be desperate to level the scenes against England in the second T20I on Wednesday. Although David Warner (73) unleashed his carnage to curtail the 209-run chase, the Aussies fell short by eight runs to trail the series 0-1. England have a star-studded attack to hand another beating to the Kangaroos. Here is the preview.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Australia and England are at par (10-10), as far as the head-to-head record in T20I cricket is concerned (NR:1). The Aussies had won the 2018 home series (2-1) before losing the 2020 T20Is by an identical scoreline. England had mustered an eight-wicket win in their meet during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Jos Buttler's 32-ball 71* took the Aussie attack to the cleaners.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Manuka Oval in Canberra will host this fixture. The venue has hosted only three men's T20Is, with the chasing sides winning on two occasions. Anything around 150-160 could be a competitive score for this duel. Both pacers and spinners can be influential here. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (1:40 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Information Australia's squad for the remaining two T20Is

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade.

Australia Can Australia level the scenes?

Australia's inexperienced bowling attack cost them the series opener. However, they will have the services of the fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins for the remaining fixtures. On the batting front, an in-form Warner and Mitchell Marsh carry the scoring reins. Hard-hitter Cameron Green will be eager to put England under the pump.

England England eye glory at Manuka Oval

English openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler bashed fifties each in Perth, shredding the Aussie attack to pieces. They will be hoping to emulate their approach. The likes of Dawid Malan and Harry Brook can hoard runs in quick bursts. Bowling-wise, speedster Mark Wood, who claimed a three-fer at Optus, could be a nuisance alongside a wicket-taking option in Reece Topley.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook/Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Warner has smashed 292 T20I runs this year, averaging 58.40 (50s: 3). Versus Australia, Jos Buttler has clobbered 460 runs at 41.81, including four fifties. Alex Hales owns 1,858 T20I runs while striking at 138.03 (100s: 1, 50s: 10). Right-armer Josh Hazlewood has clipped 20 wickets this year, averaging 13.75. Left-arm quick Reece Topley has pocketed 16 scalps in 2022 at 27.00

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (c), Aaron Finch, David Warner (vc), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Alex Hales (vc), Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (c), Mitchell Starc, Reece Topley.