Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan slams 21st T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 07, 2022, 04:26 pm 3 min read

Mohammad Rizwan struck his maiden T20I fifty against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia)

Pakistan ace Mohammad Rizwan clubbed a 50-ball 78* against Bangladesh in the first match of the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series. He pummelled seven and two sixes besides fetching a 52-run stand for the opening wicket. Pakistan racked up 167/5, eventually winning by 21 runs. It was Rizwan's 21st fifty in T20Is and his sixth in a span of eight fixtures. We decode his stats.

PAK vs BAN How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, Pakistani openers raced past 50-runs within seven overs. The situation, however, worsened for Babar Azam's men as they lost wickets in clusters. Besides Taskin Ahmed (2/25), spinner Nasum Ahmed (1/22) was a top act for Bangladesh. Later, Pakistani bowlers floored their rivals with frequent inroads to pocket a win. Pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/24) was the show-stopper in this regard.

Career Decoding Rizwan's T20I numbers

Rizwan, who debuted against Bangladesh in 2015, has featured in 69 T20Is. He has amassed 2,337 runs in the same, averaging a phenomenal 54.34. He has struck at a healthy rate of 129.33. He owns a hundred, besides scoring 21 fifties. At home, Rizwan has clobbered 750 runs at 62.50. Meanwhile, he holds 917 and 670 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

2022 A look at Rizwan's awe-inspiring run in 2022 (T20Is)

It doesn't come as a surprise that Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in T20Is this year. He has already smashed 698 runs in 14 innings. He is averaging just under 65.00 and has struck at an impressionable rate of 130.22. His last eight knocks read 55, 68, 88*, 8, 88, 63, 1, and 78*. Meanwhile, Babar trails him (441).

Feat Joint-fastest to 2000-run mark (T20Is)

Rizwan struck a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven-match T20Is against England on September 20. With that, he became the joint-fastest to 2,000 runs in the format alongside Babar. Both Rizwan and Babar took 52 innings to reach the landmark. On April 5, 2021, Babar became the fastest after scoring 52 versus Zimbabwe. He went on to break Virat Kohli's record (56 innings).

Information Fourth Pakistan batter to smash 2,000 runs

During the England T20Is, Rizwan breached the 2,000-run club for Pakistan. He has joined the likes of Babar (3,061), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,435). Overall, the stylish Rizwan became the 19th batter to get past 2,000 runs in the format.

Information One of three centurions for Pakistan (T20Is)

Rizwan remains of three cricketers besides Babar (122 vs South Africa and 110* vs England) and Ahmed Shehzad (111* vs Bangladesh) to clock a T20I ton for Pakistan. The former had whipped a 64-ball 104* (vs SA, 2021), striking six fours and seven sixes.

