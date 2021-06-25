Multan Sultans win PSL 2021 title: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2021 final

A terrific all-round performance saw Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2021 in Abu Dhabi. This is the maiden PSL title for Multan Sultans as 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi lost their third final in the last four editions. The Sultans scored 206/4 in 20 overs. In response, Peshawar (159/9) failed to get past the target. Here's more.

Final

How did the match pan out?

Sultans openers Shan Masood (38) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan added 68 runs for the first wicket. After Masood's dismissal, Rizwan too perished with the score reading 83/2 after 11 overs. Sohaib Maqsood (65*) and Rilee Rossouw (50) went berserk and added 98 runs for the third wicket. Maqsood helped Sultans surpass the 200-run mark. In response, Peshawar Zalmi couldn't muster the runs needed.

Rizwan

Rizwan gets to 500 runs in PSL 2021

Rizwan (30) became just the second batter in the PSL 2021 to register 500-plus runs. Playing his 12th match, Rizwan ended with 500 runs at 45.45. He remained only behind Karachi Kings' Babar Azam (554) in terms of runs. Meanwhile, Rizwan now has 900 career PSL runs at 32.14. He became the 11th batter to register 900-plus runs in the tournament's history.

Duo

Maqsood finishes as the third-highest scorer, maiden fifty for Rossouw

Maqsood finished as the third-highest run-scorer in PSL 2021. He smashed his fifth half-century this season and notched his highest score in the final (65*). Overall, Maqsood has 831 runs in the PSL at 30.77. He has seven half-centuries. Rossouw got to his maiden fifty in PSL 2021. He now has 1,139 runs in the PSL at an average of 30.78.

Masood

Masood becomes second Sultans player to rack up 600-plus runs

Masood surpassed the 200-run mark in PSL 6, playing just his seventh match (206). In 22 matches, Masood has now racked up 604 runs at 28.76. He became the second player after Maqsood (632) to get past 600 runs for Multan Sultans. He also shared the joint-fifth highest stand for the opening wickets for Multan Sultans in the PSL.

Malik

Shoaib Malik achieves these feats after a valiant 48

Veteran batter Shoaib Malik scored a valiant 48-run for Zalmi. The middle-order batter hit three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 171.43. Malik became just the fourth player to get past 350-plus runs in PSL 6 (354). He now has 1,481 runs in the PSL at 32.19. Malik has raced to 58 career PSL sixes as well.

Do you know?

Multan Sultans post their best score ever in the PSL

The score of 206/4 is Multan Sultans' highest score in PSL history. This is just the second time Sultans posted 200-plus total in the tourney. This is also their highest score versus Zalmi, overcoming the 193/4 achieved in February 2021.

Information

Unwanted record for Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi became the first side in PSL history to lose three finals. They are also the only side with four finale appearances (W1 L3). They had previously lost against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Information

Tahir shines for Sultans

Imran Tahir claimed figures of 3/33 against Zalmi. The veteran spinner took a total of 13 wickets from seven matches in the PSL 2021 season to end as the second-highest wicket-taker for Multan Sultans. Overall, Tahir has 37 wickets in the PSL at 17.48.