IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Temba Bavuma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

India won the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and South Africa will square off in the 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on October 2. The Men in Blue drew first blood in the three-match series after demolishing the Proteas in Thiruvananthapuram. Will South Africa bounce back in Guwahati? The news from the center is that SA captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this fixture. The venue has hosted only one T20I, which turned out to be a low-scoring encounter. Australia chased 119 after bowling out India. In T20 cricket, the average first-innings score at this venue is 127. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:00 PM) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

India Team India eyes this record

India haven't lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Since November 2019, India won seven back-to-back series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). India are unbeaten in 10 T20I series at home, the most by a team in home conditions. They are on the brink of winning another. Australia recorded eight such series wins between 2006-10.

Information SA yet to lose a T20I series in India

South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak in white-ball cricket in India since 2010. They have not lost a limited-overs series in the nation in this period. To date, SA have won one and drawn two T20I series in India.