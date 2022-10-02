Sports

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Hosts rack up 237/3

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 22-ball 61 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled 237/3 against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli shared a century stand to power the hosts. SKY completed 1,000 T20I runs, while the latter became the first Indian to reach 11,000 T20 runs. Earlier, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided India a solid start. Dinesh Karthik finished off in style.

PP India manage 57/0 in the Powerplay

India were off to a terrific start after SA skipper Temba Bavuma elected to field. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a half-century stand to fuel India's innings. While Rohit was watchful at the start, Rahul turned out to be the aggressor. The latter played all his shots, maintaining a healthy strike rate. India managed 57/0 in the Powerplay.

Information Most 50+ partnerships in T20I cricket

Rohit and Rahul now have the most 50+ partnerships in T20I cricket. This was the 15th time the duo breached the 50-run mark. They broke the record of Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have shared 14 such stands so far.

Rahul Rahul slams his 20th T20I fifty

Rahul smashed 57 off 28 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). He registered his 20th half-century in T20I cricket. Rahul has become the third Indian after Rohit and Virat Kohli to register 20 or more T20I fifties. Rahul also completed 2,100 runs in the format during his knock. He now has 2,137 T20I runs from 66 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.49.

SKY An 18-ball fifty for SKY

If Rahul wreaked havoc in the first 10 overs, Suryakumar unleashed his beast mode later. The latter smacked two sixes and as many fours in the 15th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. SKY slammed his ninth half-century in T20I cricket. He raced to the mark in just 18 deliveries, the joint-second-fastest by an Indian in the format, with Rahul.

Information Surya completes 1,000 T20I runs

SKY also touched the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He became the third-fastest Indian to reach this landmark in terms of innings. However, SKY is the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls (573). He broke the record of Glenn Maxwell (604).