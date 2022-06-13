Sports

Reasons behind India's defeats versus South Africa in T20I series

Reasons behind India's defeats versus South Africa in T20I series

Written by V Shashank Jun 13, 2022, 11:34 pm 2 min read

Rishabh Pant was dismissed cheaply in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second of the five-match T20Is against South Africa on Sunday. The hosts are 0-2 behind in the series. Despite being a competent side, India have underperformed in the last two outings. It is a sign of concern, given India were the favorites for this series. We decode the reasons behind their defeats.

Pant Pant's inconsistent calls as captain!

Rishabh Pant has been inconsistent with his calls as a captain. His decision to send Axar Patel ahead of a hard-hitter in Dinesh Karthik turned out to be a disaster in the previous duel. Karthik, however, managed 30 off 21 deliveries to put up a competitive total. Earlier, Pant (5) threw his wicket while trying to slice a delivery off Keshav Maharaj.

Chahal Chahal falters on the wicket-taking front

A lot was expected from Yuzvendra Chahal post his astounding run in IPL 2022. The leg-spinner had won the Purple Cap, scalping 27 wickets at 19.51. However, Chahal has not fared well in the series so far. He averages 75.00 with the best figures of 1/49. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has conceded 55 runs off 30 deliveries in the middle overs.

Axar Axar hasn't justified his place in the line-up

Axar Patel's induction to the T20I side hasn't reaped any rewards. The all-rounder claimed figures of 1/40 in Delhi. In the next game, Axar managed only 10 runs off 11 deliveries, and later, he was bashed for 19 runs in an over. With a career economy of 7.13, the slow left-arm orthodox has an economy close to 12.00 in the series underway.

Pandya Pandya registers expensive outings

Batting-wise, Hardik Pandya has had mixed exhibitions so far. However, it is his faulty performances with the ball that cost the match on each occasion. The right-arm pacer conceded 18 runs in the only over that he bowled in the first T20I. He claimed figures of 0/31 in three overs in Cuttack. It is high time he puts up a decent exhibition.

Performance Bowlers failed to seize control in middle and death overs

The Indian bowlers have bossed the show in the powerplay. As per ESPNcricinfo, they have claimed five wickets at 18.00. However, the situation hasn't been the same in the middle overs. They have been belted for 204 runs at 10.20 RPO (two dismissals). In the death overs, India have conceded 67 runs at 12.18 RPO. They have been belted at a rate of 190.90.