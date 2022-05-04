Sports

Australia retain the number one spot in ICC Test Rankings

Australia clinched a historic 1-0 series win in Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the updated rankings for men's cricket teams across international formats. Australia have retained the number one spot in the Test Rankings. In ODIs, table-toppers New Zealand are in a close contest with England. India are seated well above England in the T20I Rankings. As per ICC, the rankings consider all the completed series since May 2019.

Test Rankings ICC Men's Test Rankings: Australia, South Africa make massive gains

Australia (128) have snatched a nine-point lead over second-placed India (119). New Zealand (111) have lost four points. SA (110) trail at the number four spot, having gained eight points in this interval. Pakistan (102) have risen by a spot. They are followed by England (88) and SL (81). Meanwhile, WI (77), Bangladesh (51), and Zimbabwe (25) fill the next three spots in order.

Information Australia smack England, Pakistan in back-to-back Test series

Australia bashed England in the Ashes Down Under 2021-22. The hosts handed a 4-0 series drubbing to Joe Root & Co. Later, Australia stamped a historic 1-0 series win in Pakistan. It was their first tour of Pakistan after 24 years.

Duo India stay intact; England fall meteorically

India are currently seated second. They gained just one point in this interval. They had comprehensive wins at home over NZ, WI, and lastly SL (2-0). However, the rankings don't reflect India's five-match series against England. They will be considered post the final Test which will be played in July. Meanwhile, England are at 88 points. Surprisingly, it is their lowest tally since 1995.

ODI Rankings ICC Men's ODI Rankings: New Zealand bag the top spot

New Zealand (125) are seated atop the heap in ODI team rankings. They are followed by England (124), who have gained five points to close in on the Kiwis. Australia (107) and India (105) have lost five points each. Pakistan (102) have gained five points to be seated fifth. South Africa (99), Bangladesh (95), SL (87), WI (73), and Afghanistan (66) follow in order.

Performance England gain big in ICC ODI Rankings; Australia falter

England had battered Sri Lanka (2-0) and later Pakistan (3-0) at home. With that, they collected a total of 55 points for the ongoing World Cup Super League. The wins have lessened their lead with New Zealand in the ODI Rankings. Australia occupy the third spot with a 17-point deficit with respect to England. Lately, they lost the three-match series against Pakistan (2-1).

T20I Rankings ICC Men's T20I Rankings: India stay clear of second-placed England

India (270) have a five-point lead over England (265). Pakistan (261) and SA (253) follow in order. Interestingly, both SA and Australia (251) have risen by a position in the rankings. NZ (250) have lost five points and two spots to be seated sixth followed by WI (240). Both Bangladesh (233) and SL (230) have gained a spot, while Afghanistan languishes at 10th (226).