Women's Ashes: One-off Test at Manuka Oval ends in draw

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 30, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

England Women denied Australia victory (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England Women scaled a mountain on the final day of the one-off Ashes Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra. They had a daunting task of chasing 257 from 48 overs after Australia declared on 216/7 in the second innings. Although England's top four took them past 200, the lower middle-order faltered. The visitors finished on 245/9, securing a draw. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

Australia compiled 337/9 after England elected to field. Australian skipper Meg Lanning was the top scorer for them (93). Meanwhile, Katherine Brunt took a five-wicket haul. England skipper Heather Knight slammed a record-breaking 168* as England managed 297. Surprisingly, Australia declared on 216/7 in the second innings. Chasing 257, England were cruising at one stage, however, Australian bowlers restricted them in the final hour.

Knight Knight slammed an unbeaten 168 in 1st innings

Knight was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-defining knocks. She slammed an unbeaten 168 (294) with the help of 17 fours and 1 six in the first innings. It was Knight's second century in Test cricket. Notably, she has crossed the 150-run mark on both occasions (157 vs AUSW, 2013). Knight scored 48 (54) in the run-chase.

Feats Highest individual score by a visiting batter in Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Knight now has the highest individual score by a visiting batter in Australia (women's Tests). She surpassed the record of Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who smashed 127 in the Pink-ball Test last year. Meanwhile, Knight also registered the second-highest score in Women's Tests Down Under. She is only behind Ellyse Perry, who scored 213* at the SCG in 2017 (Ashes).

Do you know? Second-highest individual score against Australia in Women's Tests

Knight now has the second-highest individual score against Australia in Women's Tests. She is behind Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who smashed 179 against Australia at The Oval in 1976. Knight broke the record of England's Janette Brittin (167 at Harrogate, 1998).

Partnership A record-breaking partnership!

Knight shared a 100-run stand with Sophie Ecclestone in the first innings after England were reduced to 169/8. It was only the third century stand for the ninth wicket in Women's Tests. South Africa's Beverly Botha and Maureen scored 107 runs between them against New Zealand in 1972. Meanwhile, India's Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia added 104 against England in 2021.

Brunt Katherine Brunt records her third five-for in Test cricket

England pacer Katherine Brunt grabbed eyeballs with a remarkable five-wicket haul in the first innings. She registered figures of 5/60. Brunt bowled the most overs for England in the innings (21.1). It was her third five-for in Test cricket, which came nearly 17 years after her first (6/69 vs Australia, 2005). Her second five-wicket haul also came against Australia in 2009 (5/47).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Australian top-order batter Beth Mooney smashed her career-best Test score 13 days after she fractured her jaw. Mooney fired 63 off 137 balls (6 fours). England's Natalie Sciver scored 15, 58 and took four wickets in the match. Knight's unbeaten 168 has become the second-highest individual score by a captain in Women's Test cricket, after Heyhoe-Flint (179 vs Australia, 1976).