The Ashes, MCG Test: England players cleared after COVID-19 scare

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 11:30 am

Two members of England's support staff tested COVID-19 positive

In a major development, members of the England touring party cleared a round of COVID-19 testing before Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reportedly, two members of the support staff, including two from their families, tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the start of play on Day 2 was delayed. Here are further details.

Statement The official statement of Cricket Australia

"The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning and all have tested negative," a Cricket Australia release said. "The England Cricket team will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged. There is currently no further impact on fans or other parts of the venue."

Information A look at the key details

The play on Day 2 was delayed (30 minutes) as the England squad underwent testing. The MCG Test will continue as scheduled after all players tested COVID-19 negative. Notably, all members of England's touring party will undergo a full round of PCR testing on Monday.

Hockley Hockley believes the match will not be impacted

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley believes the match will not be impacted. "They'll go undergo PCR tests. We'll work on the basis of all the available information that we have. But certainly the medical advisers, on the basis of this morning's precaution, they felt it appropriate to continue with the match," Hockley spoke after play began on Day 2.