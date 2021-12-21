Sports Decoding Virat Kohli's Test performance in South Africa

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 08:57 pm

Virat Kohli has fared well in South Africa

India are set to face South Africa for a three-match Test series, starting December 26 in Centurion. The visitors will be aiming to clinch their maiden series win on Proteas soil. India have managed to win just three Tests in South Africa and have a tough period in store. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a crucial to play and here we decode his stats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kohli couldn't quite deliver the goods in England this year and one will expect to see him make a statement of intent against the Proteas. Quality runs on South African pitches with pace and bounce will help the 33-year-old regain his confidence. Kohli has a 50-plus average against SA at their own backyard and he will hope to build on the same.

Tally Kohli is the fourth-highest scorer for India against SA

In 12 Tests versus South Africa, Kohli has racked up 1,075 runs at an average of 59.72. He has racked up three centuries and three fifties with the best score of 254*. Kohli is the fourth-highest scorer against SA in Tests amongst Indian batters. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (1,741), Virender Sehwag (1,306), and Rahul Dravid (1,252).

In South Africa Kohli has done well in South Africa

In five Test matches in South Africa, Kohli has scored 558 runs at an average of 55.80. He has registered two centuries and two fifties with the best score of 153. In India's two-Test tour of South Africa in 2013, Kohli piled up 272 runs in two Tests at 68.00. In 2018, the prolific Kohli scored 286 runs in three matches at 47.66.

Stat attack Kohli's overall Test numbers

Kohli has featured in 97 Test matches in his career, scoring a total of 7,801 runs at 50.65. He has 27 centuries and the same number of half-centuries. Kohli's best score is the unbeaten 254 against the Proteas. Notably, Kohli has also managed 14 ducks. In 2021, Kohli has managed 483 runs at 28.41. He has smashed four fifties with the best of 72.