South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Rassie van der Dussent and Kagiso Rabada's partnership in the second innings was crucial for South Africa

South Africa overcame the West Indies by 158 runs to win the second Test match and seal the series 2-0. West Indies, who were set a 324-run target, resumed Day 4 on 15/0. However, the batting fell apart as the hosts were folded for 165. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the chief architect with a five-wicket haul. Here's more.

How did the Test match pan out?

South Africa rode on Dean Elgar (77) and Quinton de Kock's 96 to post 298/10 in the first innings. West Indies managed 149/10 in response as the Proteas did a good job with the ball. SA were reeling at 73/7 in the second innings before Rassie van der Dussen and Kagiso Rabada put up a fight (174/10). WI failed to chase down the target.

De Kock gets to his 22nd career Test fifty

With a 96-run knock in the first innings, De Kock registered his 22nd career Test half-century. He also amassed a seventh career duck after falling for two-ball nought in the second innings. He now has 3,245 runs at 39.09. De Kock registered his first fifty against WI and went past 250 runs against them (255). He was adjudged Man of the Series.

Elgar and Rassie bring up these feats

SA Test captain Elgar amassed his 17th career Test fifty with a gritty knock in the first innings. The southpaw has 4,357 runs at an average of 39.51. He also hit his second fifty against West Indies and surpassed the 300-run mark against them (304). Van der Dussen registered his maiden fifty against WI (75*). It was his sixth fifty in Test cricket,

Rabada registers these feats for SA

Kagiso Rabada (2/24 and 3/44) picked up five wickets in the Test match. Rabada has raced to 213 career Test scalps at 22.75. He now has 11 wickets against WI. Rabada surpassed the likes of Shakib Al Hasan (210) and Josh Hazlewood (212) in terms of Test scalps. Notably, Rabada also brought up his highest score in Tests with a solid 40.

Maharaj and Roach claim these records

Keshav Maharaj claimed seven wickets (2/47 and 5/36). He has raced to 129 wickets for the Proteas, claiming his seventh five-wicket haul and a first against WI. Maharaj went past Andre Nel and Trevor Goddard in terms of wickets for SA (123 each). Kemar Roach claimed seven scalps in the match. He now has 223 wickets, surpassing Peter Siddle (221) and Chris Cairns (218).