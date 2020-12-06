The first ODI between South Africa and England at Paarl has been abandoned. Reportedly, the staff members of hotel, where both the squads are staying had contracted COVID-19, after which, the England players underwent another round of testing. Prior to the abandonment, the start of first ODI was delayed. Eventually, it was reported that two members of the England touring party returned COVID-positive.

Twitter Post The ICC informed about the development

JUST IN: The first ODI between South Africa and England has been suspended after staff at the hotel England were staying in tested positive for COVID-19.#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/C30sVE98Nm — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Match The match was abandoned after the start was delayed

The match was scheduled to begin at 10am (South Africa time). Notably, neither squad had reached the ground in Paarl an hour before the start. Both Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the start would be delayed, however, the game was called off a few moments before the first ball was due to be bowled.

First ODI COVID-19 scare led to postponement of first ODI

The series opener between South Africa and England was originally scheduled on December 4. However, it was called off hours before the start due to COVID-related reasons. It was reported that a player from the Proteas camp tested positive for COVID-19 after the last round of scheduled testing. Thereafter, all players and support staff were told to undergo another round of tests.

Information Revised schedule shifted the series opener

After that, the revised schedule shifted the series opener to December 6 at the Boland Park in Paarl. Meanwhile, the Newlands in Cape Town was set to host the following two games on December 7 and 9 respectively.

Suspension The ODI series on the cusp of getting suspended