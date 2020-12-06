Last updated on Dec 06, 2020, 02:46 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The first ODI between South Africa and England at Paarl has been abandoned.
Reportedly, the staff members of hotel, where both the squads are staying had contracted COVID-19, after which, the England players underwent another round of testing.
Prior to the abandonment, the start of first ODI was delayed.
Eventually, it was reported that two members of the England touring party returned COVID-positive.
JUST IN: The first ODI between South Africa and England has been suspended after staff at the hotel England were staying in tested positive for COVID-19.#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/C30sVE98Nm— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020
The match was scheduled to begin at 10am (South Africa time).
Notably, neither squad had reached the ground in Paarl an hour before the start.
Both Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the start would be delayed, however, the game was called off a few moments before the first ball was due to be bowled.
The series opener between South Africa and England was originally scheduled on December 4.
However, it was called off hours before the start due to COVID-related reasons.
It was reported that a player from the Proteas camp tested positive for COVID-19 after the last round of scheduled testing.
Thereafter, all players and support staff were told to undergo another round of tests.
After that, the revised schedule shifted the series opener to December 6 at the Boland Park in Paarl. Meanwhile, the Newlands in Cape Town was set to host the following two games on December 7 and 9 respectively.
The three-match series is on the brink of getting suspended amid COVID-19 scare, especially after the virus has reached the England camp.
Reports also suggest that a number of protocols were breached during the recently concluded T20I series.
Notably, England routed the home side in the three-match T20I series. They chased 192 in the final T20I to seal the series 3-0.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.