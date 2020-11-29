An in-form Australia overcame India in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the SCG. With a second successive victory, the Aussies have sealed the ODI series with one game to spare. Steve Smith (104) notched a brilliant hundred to guide Australia to 389/4. In reply, Virat Kohli's 89-run knock wasn't enough for the Men in Blue (338/9).

AUS vs IND How did the match pan out?

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 142 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform. After their dismissal, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 136 runs for the third wicket. Labuschagne (70) and Glenn Maxwell (63*) stitched a quickfire 80-run stand to help Australia score 380-plus runs. In reply, the Indian batsmen got starts, but couldn't maximize. Pat Cummins (3/67) was terrific.

Smith vs India Smith has five successive fifty-plus scores against India

Smith has been in supreme form against India of late. He has scored five successive fifty-plus scores against India since 2019. In the 2019 World Cup, Smith hit 69. He followed that up with scores of 98 and 131 in January this year. And now, he has scored two more tons. He has accumulated 507 runs in this phase at an average of 101.4.

Numbers Smith averages 65.64 in ODIs versus India

In 20 ODIs, Smith has racked up 1,116 runs against India at an astronomical average of 65.64. He is also the seventh-highest scorer against India for the Aussies. Notably, Smith has five tons and five fifties against India, with a best of 149. He has registered 111 fours and 16 sixes. Smith also has a strike rate of 105.88 against the Indians.

Records Other impressive records scripted by Smith

The right-handed batsman has scored 676 runs at home against India at an average of 75.11. In 10 matches, he has already racked up four centuries and a fifty. The dangerous Smith has amassed 4,371 career ODI runs in 112 innings. He is averaging 43.71 at the moment. Smith has notched 11 tons and 25 fifties at a strike rate of 88.62.

Warner Brilliant Warner smashes these ODI feats

Warner (83) brought up his second successive ODI fifty in the ongoing series. The southpaw now has 5,445 career ODI runs at an average of 45.45. He surpassed former Aussie legend Michael Hussey (5,442). Warner registered his 23rd career ODI fifty and a sixth versus India. He now has 990 runs against India in ODIs at 52.10. Warner has 100 ODI fours against India.

Finch Finch registers a host of feats

Skipper Finch a 69-ball 60 in the second ODI. The opening batsman smashed his 28th career ODI fifty and has raced to 5,157 runs at 41.57. He surpassed South Africa's Quinton de Kock (5,135) and Gordon Greenidge (5,134) in terms of ODI runs. Notably, Finch slammed his eighth career ODI fifty against India. He now has 1,385 runs against India.

Aussies Rampant Australia smash these records

Smith became just the fourth player to register three successive ODI tons against India. He scored the third-fastest hundred for Australia in ODIs for the second successive game (62 balls). This is the second occasion where five Australian batsmen have amassed fifty-plus scores in an ODI innings. Australia registered their highest ODI score against India. Their previous best was 374/6 in the first ODI.

Duo Warner and Finch bring up 12th ODI century stand

Warner and Finch raced to 3,638 career ODI partnership runs. They have achieved the tally at 52.72. They went past the tally of Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting (3,607). This was Warner and Finch's 12th century-plus stand in ODIs. They have registered their fourth century-plus stand in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. They have amassed the eighth-highest partnership runs as an opening pair.

Kohli Virat Kohli smashes numerous feats

Indian captain Kohli brought up his 59th career ODI fifty. The 32-year-old has raced to 11,977 ODI runs at an average of 59.29. Kohli became just the third Indian to surpass the 2,000-run mark against Australia in ODIs. He has amassed 2,020 runs against the Aussies at 54.59. This was Kohli's ninth fifty against Australia. He also became the fastest to 22,000 international runs.

Feats Other notable feats scripted in this match

Glenn Maxwell brought up his 21st career ODI fifty and a fifth versus India. Labuschagne registered his third ODI fifty. India's wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul (76) hit his eighth career ODI fifty. He has gone past 1,300 career ODI runs. Rahul has also surpassed the mark of 100 fours in ODI cricket.

Twitter Post Another massive win for Australia