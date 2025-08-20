Shoojit Sircar will accept AI in cinema on one condition
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has shared his views on the growing trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking. In an interview with Zoom, the October filmmaker said he is neutral about the use of AI in cinema, provided it doesn't cross ethical boundaries. "If there's an important story that needs to be told and has to be told through AI, I would accept that," he said.
Ethical considerations
It's all about being responsible, Sircar added
Sircar emphasized the importance of ethics in technology use. He said, "It is a matter of ethics and that can apply to anything that you do." "With technology, it has to be ensured that the boundaries are not crossed. That depends on individuals." "It is all about misusing and going out of ethics and being irresponsible. If technology is for your benefit and makes things easier for you, then I will go for that," the Piku maker added.
Film controversy
On 'Raanjhanaa's AI re-release controversy
Sircar also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the re-release of Ambikapathy, the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa, with an AI-altered ending. He said he hadn't seen Raanjhanaa but had heard about what was done to it. "The fight has always been that every filmmaker in this country, every art and talent, has to be protected." His last directorial was I Want To Talk, which starred Abhishek Bachchan and was released on November 22, 2024.