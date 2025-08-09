'Art has to be...protected': Shoojit Sircar on 'Raanjhanaa's AI ending

Artist's rights

Protecting art is a constant struggle: Sircar

In an interview with Zoom, Sircar said, "I haven't seen Raanjhanaa, but have heard what they've done to it." "The fight has always been that every filmmaker in this country, every art and talent has to be protected." "Their vision has to be protected. All our lives go into protecting our art. Somebody is not critical about it, someone is not shattering it."