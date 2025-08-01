AI-altered 'Raanjhanaa' releases: Aanand L Rai calls it 'deeply upsetting'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed his disapproval of an AI-altered version of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa. The re-release, featuring a digitally generated ending, hit theaters on Friday. In a passionate Instagram post , Rai called the changes "deeply upsetting" and "an abject betrayal" of the original work. He emphasized that he and his team had no involvement in this unauthorized alteration.

Statement 'Nothing short of devastating' Rai wrote, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa...be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating." "I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorized. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film."

Critique 'Reckless takeover...deeply disrespectful' Rai further criticized the AI-altered version, calling it a "reckless takeover" that strips the work of its intent, context, and soul. He added, "The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation is deeply disrespectful." "To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built."

Rallying cry 'If 'Raanjhanaa' meant something to you, please know this...' Rai's post also served as a rallying cry for creators battling the intrusion of AI into the arts. He made it clear that none of the original creative team was consulted or heard in this decision-making process. "If Raanjhanaa meant something to you, as it did to us, please know that this AI-altered version does not reflect who we were. Nor does it carry the spirit of the film we made."