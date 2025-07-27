'Nobody...as hardworking as him': Ashok Saraf recalls working with SRK

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf recently spoke about his experiences working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 romantic comedy Yes Boss. In an interview with Radio Nasha, he praised Khan's dedication and hard work on set. The two actors also starred together in Karan Arjun (1995). Here's what Saraf said.

Actor's praise 'No 1 as...hardworking in the industry as him' Saraf reminisced about how Khan was always open to suggestions and worked hard for his role. "There's no one as hardworking in the industry as him. He works very hard for his role. He's always alive to ideas on how he can make it better," he said. "He never leaves even a small thing behind that could potentially help his performance."

Scene rehearsal 'He rehearsed so many times!' Saraf recalled an instance where he suggested Khan to do a scene differently. "He said, 'Let's do a rehearsal.' He rehearsed so many times! He didn't let it go till the scene was perfect," Saraf remembered. "Usually, actors aren't open to suggestions like these... But he's not like that." "He always tries and then sees if it works or not. He's a very good human too."

Actor's admiration Saraf revealed he doesn't get to meet Khan these days Saraf further emphasized Khan's energy and dedication. "If someone asks me who has a lot of energy, I'd point them to Shah Rukh. He has so much energy that he never stops," he said. "It's a huge deal, especially for today. Others should learn this from him." "That's why he's reached where he is today. I'm really fond of him." Saraf also revealed that he doesn't get to meet either Khan or their Karan Arjun co-star Salman Khan these days.