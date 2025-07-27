Rashmika Mandanna's action-drama 'Mysaa' goes on floors

#MYSAA Pooja Ceremony begins with blessings, love and the promise of a beautiful story ❤️✨ Clap by #SureshBabu garu 🎬 Camera Switch on by @storytellerkola garu 📽 Script & First shot direction by @hanurpudi garu 📝 Here’s to new journeys & soulful storytelling 💫… pic.twitter.com/zmAhsHuzso

In June, the first-look poster of Mysaa was unveiled, featuring Mandanna in a fierce and unprecedented avatar. The actor was seen partially veiled with blood marks on her face and body, hinting at the raw nature of her character. She was draped in a traditional saree with tribal ornaments and completed her look with a unique moon-shaped bindi.

Role transformation

Mandanna's note on her transformative role

In a heartfelt note earlier, Mandanna revealed that her role in Mysaa marks a major shift in her acting journey. She described it as fierce, intense, and extremely raw. Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, is said to be an emotional action thriller and reportedly features Mandanna as a woman from the Gond community. It is produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under the banner of Unformula Films. Mandanna was last seen in Kuberaa alongside Dhanush.