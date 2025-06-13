Dhanush, Rashmika's 'Kuberaa' pre-release event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash
What's the story
The pre-release event for the upcoming Telugu film Kuberaa has been postponed following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The decision was made to honor the victims and their families affected by this devastating incident.
The crash, which occurred moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claimed several lives and sent shockwaves across the country.
Official statement
Here's the official statement
In an official statement, the makers of Kuberaa expressed their heartfelt condolences.
They wrote, "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families (sic)."
The team also requested fans and media to keep the victims in their thoughts during this difficult time.
Twitter Post
Read their post
The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families 🙏— Kuberaa Movie (@KuberaaTheMovie) June 12, 2025
Social media tributes
Actors expressed their grief
The lead actors of Kuberaa—Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna—also took to social media to express their grief.
Nagarjuna tweeted, "Shocked beyond belief with the news of the crash in Ahmedabad, my prayers go out to families and everyone affected!!"
Dhanush wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers and condolences go out to the families of those affected."
Twitter Post
Read Nagarjuna's post
Shocked beyond belief with the news of the crash in Ahmedabad, my prayers go out to families and everyone affected!!— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 12, 2025
Twitter Post
Read Dhanush's post
Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers and condolences go out to the families of those affected.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 12, 2025
Film details
About 'Kuberaa'
Kuberaa is a socio-drama that delves into themes of ambition, morality, and power.
The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It will also be released in dubbed versions across the Kannada and Malayalam languages for a pan-Indian release.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is set to hit theaters on June 20.
It is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner.