Who is Nandita Mahtani? Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife
What's the story
Nandita Mahtani, the first wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on Thursday at 53, is a well-known fashion designer and socialite.
The couple got married in 1996 and were together for four years before parting ways in 2000.
Mahtani hails from a business family; her brother Bharat is a businessman, and her sister Anu is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja.
Here's more about her.
Career highlights
Mahtani's career and past relationships
Mahtani is a prominent fashion designer who has been in the industry for over two decades. She is known for her cocktail and resort wear collections, which have gained popularity both in India and internationally.
Apart from her career, she has also been linked to several high-profile relationships. Reportedly, she dated actor Dino Morea in the 2000s and briefly went out with Ranbir Kapoor.
Engagement details
Engagement with Vidyut Jammwal
In 2017, Mahtani got engaged to actor Vidyut Jammwal. The couple announced their relationship on Instagram with glimpses of a dreamy proposal at the Taj Mahal. However, they later parted ways after being engaged for two years in 2023.
Despite her personal life being under the spotlight, Mahtani has maintained a cordial relationship with Kapur's second wife, Karisma Kapoor, and has always been known to have common friends with her.
Styling career
Stylist to many Bollywood celebrities
Mahtani has been the stylist for many Bollywood celebrities, including cricketer Virat Kohli (since 2012).
In a 2019 interview with ET Panache, she had said, "Virat has an impeccable style, which stems from his inherently strong personality. He prefers a sporty casual look, but he does enjoy an occasional dress up."
She runs a fashion brand called Playground with Morea.
Family details
Kapur's marriage to Karisma and Priya Sachdev
Kapur was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they have two children together—Samaira and Kiaan.
In 2014, the couple filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2016. He then married model Priya Sachdev in the following year. They are parents to a son named Azarias.
Kapur passed away in London during a polo match on Thursday. Reports vary, with some stating he suffered a heart attack, while others mention he swallowed a bee.