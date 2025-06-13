What's the story

Nandita Mahtani, the first wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on Thursday at 53, is a well-known fashion designer and socialite.

The couple got married in 1996 and were together for four years before parting ways in 2000.

Mahtani hails from a business family; her brother Bharat is a businessman, and her sister Anu is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja.

Here's more about her.