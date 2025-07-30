Pratham files complaint against Darshan's fans for kidnapping, threatening him

Kannada Bigg Boss 4 winner and actor Pratham has filed a police complaint against the fans of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa. He alleged that he was kidnapped and threatened at knife point by these fans for speaking out against Thoogudeepa. The complaint was lodged with Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba on Tuesday.

Incident description Details of the shocking incident Pratham's complaint detailed an incident that allegedly took place on July 22 in Doddaballapur after he went to the Yellamma Temple to attend a puja. He claimed in the complaint that gangster Bakery Raghu and his associates kidnapped him, threatening him with weapons for criticizing Thoogudeepa. "They brandished a dagger and a knife. When confronting me, Raghu showed a photograph taken inside jail, claiming to be with Darshan."

Ongoing threats Pratham demands police protection Pratham has demanded police protection, fearing for his life. He said, "For the past week, Darshan's close associates have been urging me to withdraw my complaint." "Since Monday, over 500 fan pages, including D Dynasty, D Kingdom, D Universe, and Devil Kingdom, have been targeting me with defamatory content." He threatened to begin an indefinite hunger strike at the SP's office unless Thoogudeepa personally intervened and asked his fans to stop threatening other actors.