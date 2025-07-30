Pratham files complaint against Darshan's fans for kidnapping, threatening him
What's the story
Kannada Bigg Boss 4 winner and actor Pratham has filed a police complaint against the fans of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa. He alleged that he was kidnapped and threatened at knife point by these fans for speaking out against Thoogudeepa. The complaint was lodged with Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba on Tuesday.
Incident description
Details of the shocking incident
Pratham's complaint detailed an incident that allegedly took place on July 22 in Doddaballapur after he went to the Yellamma Temple to attend a puja. He claimed in the complaint that gangster Bakery Raghu and his associates kidnapped him, threatening him with weapons for criticizing Thoogudeepa. "They brandished a dagger and a knife. When confronting me, Raghu showed a photograph taken inside jail, claiming to be with Darshan."
Ongoing threats
Pratham demands police protection
Pratham has demanded police protection, fearing for his life. He said, "For the past week, Darshan's close associates have been urging me to withdraw my complaint." "Since Monday, over 500 fan pages, including D Dynasty, D Kingdom, D Universe, and Devil Kingdom, have been targeting me with defamatory content." He threatened to begin an indefinite hunger strike at the SP's office unless Thoogudeepa personally intervened and asked his fans to stop threatening other actors.
Recent developments
Ramya also filed a complaint against Darshan's fans
This incident comes only a day after actor and former MP Ramya also filed a police complaint against Thoogudeepa's fans for sending abusive and vulgar messages on Instagram. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed that the case has been handed over to the CCB (Central Crime Branch). It will be investigated by a DCP-rank officer under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also assured action against the offenders.