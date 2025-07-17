Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' seals ₹50cr OTT deal: Report

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda 's upcoming action drama Kingdom has bagged a major OTT deal even before its theatrical release. According to Deccan Chronicle, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for the film at an impressive price of ₹50cr. The same platform also bought Ravi Teja 's Mass Jathara for ₹20cr.

Film details Spy action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action drama that follows the journey of an emerging leader who must protect his people. The film stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in lead roles and will reportedly be released in two parts. Deverakonda's rugged look from the movie has already gone viral on social media platforms. The film will premiere on July 31.

Music details Anirudh Ravichander sings for 'Kingdom' The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is working with Deverakonda for the first time. The makers recently released the third single, titled Anna Antene. The song features Vijay and Satyadev as brothers and has been well-received by fans. Producer Naga Vamsi explained why they chose to have Ravichander sing it himself despite his initial refusals. "Even after trying it with multiple singers, we felt that only Anirudh would suit this best and requested him to sing," he said.