Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan are set to star in the upcoming music video 'Sahiba', creating a buzz with their glamorous looks in the teaser.

The video, which seems to continue the story from the 'Heeriye' music video, is expected to show the pair falling in love.

The full video is set to release on November 15, following Deverakonda's recent role in 'The Family Star' and Madan's appearance in 'Sarfira'.

'Sahiba' teaser is out

Fresh pair alert: Vijay Deverakonda-Radhikka Madan team up for 'Sahiba'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:41 pm Nov 11, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Acclaimed composer and singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for her chart-topping hit Heeriye, is all set to enthrall audiences with her latest track, Sahiba. The song will be released in the form of a musical and will feature South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Radhikka Madan in their first collaboration. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the music video promises a timeless love song that is expected to resonate with global audiences.

Promo release

'Sahiba' promo hints at a magical track

The makers of Sahiba recently dropped a promo with Deverakonda as a photographer. Madan appears to be a model he photographs. The teaser indicates the two will fall in love. We also see a continuation from Heeriye MV, featuring Royal and Dulquer Salmaan. Their stories might be interconnected. The glamorous and regal looks of Deverakonda and Madan in the teaser have already created a lot of buzz.

Social media buzz

Deverakonda and Royal shared 'Sahiba' posters on social media

On November 8, Deverakonda announced the project on social media sharing the first posters from Sahiba with a heartfelt caption, "In every note, a heartbeat. In every glance, a lifetime. Presenting Sahiba." Royal also took to social media on November 6 to express her excitement. She posted a photo with both Salmaan and Deverakonda and thanked them for working with her.

Film updates

Deverakonda and Madan's recent film projects

On the film front, Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu film The Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Meanwhile, Madan was recently seen in Sarfira. Their upcoming music video project Sahiba is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to see this new on-screen pairing. The full music video of Sahiba will be released on November 15.