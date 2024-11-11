Fresh pair alert: Vijay Deverakonda-Radhikka Madan team up for 'Sahiba'
Acclaimed composer and singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for her chart-topping hit Heeriye, is all set to enthrall audiences with her latest track, Sahiba. The song will be released in the form of a musical and will feature South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Radhikka Madan in their first collaboration. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the music video promises a timeless love song that is expected to resonate with global audiences.
'Sahiba' promo hints at a magical track
The makers of Sahiba recently dropped a promo with Deverakonda as a photographer. Madan appears to be a model he photographs. The teaser indicates the two will fall in love. We also see a continuation from Heeriye MV, featuring Royal and Dulquer Salmaan. Their stories might be interconnected. The glamorous and regal looks of Deverakonda and Madan in the teaser have already created a lot of buzz.
Deverakonda and Royal shared 'Sahiba' posters on social media
On November 8, Deverakonda announced the project on social media sharing the first posters from Sahiba with a heartfelt caption, "In every note, a heartbeat. In every glance, a lifetime. Presenting Sahiba." Royal also took to social media on November 6 to express her excitement. She posted a photo with both Salmaan and Deverakonda and thanked them for working with her.
Deverakonda and Madan's recent film projects
On the film front, Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu film The Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Meanwhile, Madan was recently seen in Sarfira. Their upcoming music video project Sahiba is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to see this new on-screen pairing. The full music video of Sahiba will be released on November 15.