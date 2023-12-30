OTT: When, where to watch Mrunal Thakur-Nani's 'Hi Nanna'

OTT: When, where to watch Mrunal Thakur-Nani's 'Hi Nanna'

By Isha Sharma 01:11 pm Dec 30, 202301:11 pm

'Hi Nanna' will stream on Netflix soon

The new year is almost here, bearing cinematic surprises! Nani and Mrunal Thakur's family-oriented drama Hi Nanna—which opened on December 7 to a warm reception and positive reviews—has set its digital debut date. It will stream on Netflix from January 4 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It marked Nani's second outing in 2023 after the success of Dasara, which premiered in March.

This is what happens in 'Hi Nanna'

The plot is centered around a single father and his curious daughter, who prods him to learn more about her mother The IMDb﻿ description of the premise reads, "A single father begins to narrate the story of the missing mother to his child, and nothing remains the same." Directed by Shouryuv, the film also features Angad Bedi and Shruti Haasan.

Film's box office collection

Hi Nanna was released a week after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, but since both the movies cater to different sets of audiences, one did not impact the business of the other. Per trade tracker Sacnilk, it opened at Rs. 4.9cr and maintained momentum through out its theatrical run, eventually earning a total of Rs. 46.6cr. Its maximum business, expectedly, came from the Telugu-speaking states.

Here's how Nani described 'Hi Nanna'

Nani earlier said, "Hi Nanna will appeal to everyone at some level but for one specific set of audiences, [it] will be their favorite film of the year." "It is a sweet, lighthearted film. I won't say it is as emotional as Jersey, but it will leave a lump in the audience's throats... Hi Nanna is the sweet plate of dessert to end [2023]."

Nani on working with debutant director

Interestingly, Hi Nanna marked Shouryuv's feature film directorial debut. It was Nani's first collaboration with Thakur, too. Speaking about working with debutants is not a matter of concern for him, Nani said pre-release, " I am really not apprehensive about working with someone because they are new. A first-timer (Srikanth Odela; Dasara) got me a blockbuster." Nani will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.