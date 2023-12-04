'Animal' OTT release: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to premiere in 2024

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

'Animal' OTT release: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to premiere in 2024

By Aikantik Bag 01:31 pm Dec 04, 202301:31 pm

'Animal' OTT release details are out now

Animal was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the film has delivered up to its expectations. Viewers are flocking to theaters and the box office madness is at its peak. As of now, the Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film has surpassed the Rs. 350 crore mark globally. Fans are quite eager about its OTT release, and we have got you covered.

2/4

More about the film

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. Reportedly, the crime drama will arrive on the platform in the first half of 2024. The film received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The Bhushan Kumar-bankrolled project also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

3/4

'Animal' weekend box office collection

4/4

Poll Will 'Animal' beat 'Pathaan's record?