Finally! Vijay's 'Leo' is releasing on OTT; date inside

Finally! Vijay's 'Leo' is releasing on OTT; date inside

By Aikantik Bag 11:12 am Nov 20, 2023

'Leo' is premiering on OTT on Friday

Thalapathy Vijay's recent blockbuster Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for its OTT premiere on Netflix. The action thriller, which raked in over Rs. 600 crore globally, will be accessible for streaming in India on Friday and worldwide on November 28. The OTT giant revealed the news through their official X (previously Twitter) account, delighting fans.

Star-studded ensemble cast of the film

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe film signifies the second partnership between Vijay and director Kanagaraj, following their triumphant film Master. The script is penned by Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. The movie showcases a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon in crucial roles. Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and others play supporting characters.

