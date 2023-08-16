Suniel Shetty joins Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'; release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 01:17 pm 1 min read

Suniel Shetty to star in 'Welcome 3'

Welcome 3 is becoming bigger day by day! True-blue Bollywood comedy fans, it's time to welcome the OG comedy actor as the cast of the much-anticipated sequel. Yes, Suniel Shetty has now joined the ensemble cast of the film and fans are eager to watch his camaraderie with Akshay Kumar on screen. The duo has worked on several cult comedy films over the years.

Shetty to don a new character

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board." Describing his character, the source said, "It's a comic role but in a new light with a new character shade."

More about the film

The third installment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are currently scouting locations. The ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi, among others. Reportedly, the movie will be an adventure comedy and is slated for Christmas 2024 release. The movie is tentatively titled Welcome to the Jungle.

