Entertainment

'Bhagavanth Kesari' teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna shines in action-packed clip

'Bhagavanth Kesari' teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna shines in action-packed clip

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 10, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Nandamuri Balakrishna-led 'Bhagvanth Kesari' teaser unveiled on Saturday

Nandamuri Balakrishna fans, rejoice! The makers of the highly-anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari have released its teaser, celebrating the Tollywood actor's 63rd birthday on Saturday, sending fans into a frenzy. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, it promises to present Balakrishna in a completely unique, never-seen-before avatar. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled around Dussehra (October 24), amplifying the anticipation among the audience.

Teaser promises out-and-out entertainment drama film

The teaser begins with Arjun Rampal, portraying a formidable ruler, followed by a glimpse of Balakrishna's character, Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. The clip perfectly captures the essence of the film through its incredible slow-motion shots, impactful dialogues, and exhilarating action sequences, guaranteeing an exciting cinematic experience for the audience. Balakrishna has seemingly been successful in captivating audiences with his regal demeanor and commanding screen presence.

Take a look at teaser announcement here

Meet team of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Apart from Balakrishna and Rampal, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, with Sreeleela portraying Balakrishna's daughter. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, known for his exceptional talent in composing captivating soundtracks. The cinematography is skillfully handled by C Ram Prasad. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi have bankrolled the movie under the banner of Shine Screens Cinema.

Rampal learned Telugu for 'Bhagavanth Kesari' to look natural

In an interview with ETimes, Ravipudi earlier shared how Rampal used to practice his lines in Telugu every time before the shoot. "He was initially apprehensive about how he would pull this role off. He did not want to use a prompter; he felt saying his lines out would help him concentrate better and get the nuances of the role right," added the director.

'Rampal not playing typical run-of-the-mill villain,' revealed Ravipudi

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar was initially approached for the role of the antagonist in the Balakrishna-led project. However, the role eventually went to Rampal. Shedding light on Rampal's character, Ravipudi, in the aforementioned interview, stated he would not play a typical "run-of-the-mill villain" who engages in random fight scenes with the hero. He will portray a character driven by ambition, which leads to a conflict.

Share this timeline