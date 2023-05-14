Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri team up for untitled Telugu film

May 14, 2023

Venky Atluri will direct Dulquer Salmaan in their next collaboration!

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has reportedly teamed up with Vaathi/Sir director Venky Atluri for an untitled film slated to release next year. The Chup: Revenge of the Artist actor has been working on multiple projects back to back across genres, languages, and industries. The upcoming film will primarily be in Telugu, though it hasn't been revealed if dubbed versions will also be released theatrically.

Why does this story matter?

The son of iconic actor Mammootty, Salmaan stepped into the film industry in 2012 with Second Show.

Over the years, he has carved a place for himself through films such as Kurup, Bangalore Days, and O Kadhal Kanmani, among others.

Interestingly, his 2022 film Sita Ramam was also a Telugu project that made strides at the box office and was also acclaimed critically.

Production house made announcement on social media

Sithara Entertainments, which will be bankrolling the film with Fortune Four Cinemas, made the announcement on social media on Sunday morning. Their tweet read, "The uber-cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer. Shoot begins this October! Summer 2024 release." However, the rest of the details have been kept under wraps.

Check out the announcement here

What is director Atluri known for?

Apart from being a director, Atluri is also an actor and a writer and has penned dialogues for projects such as Sneha Geetham and It's My Love Story. He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Tholi Prema in 2018 and followed it up with Mr. Majnu, Rang De, and the most recent one Vaathi/Sir, a bilingual film starring Dhanush.

Where else will we see DQ next?

Salmaan will next be seen in King of Kotha, directed by debutant Abhilash Joshy. A large-scale gangster drama, it is bankrolled by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios and features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Raj & DK's Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. It will release this year.