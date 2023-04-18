Entertainment

Applause Entertainment's debut Tamil production, 'Por Thozhil' first-look is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 02:03 pm 1 min read

'Por Thohzil' first look out

Applause Entertainment is known for its stellar content across Hindi and other languages. Now, the production house is all set to debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming investigative thriller Por Thozhil. The makers released an announcement video and as per the look, the film seems to be promising. The makers have also roped in a stellar cast for the upcoming film.

Cast and crew of the upcoming film

The film's title translates to "The Art of War," hence we can expect a gripping thriller. It is being helmed by debutant Vignesh Raja. The film is headlined by Ashok Selvan, Sarath Kumar, and Nikhila Vimal, among others. As per reports, the project is slated to release soon. It is also bankrolled by E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio LLP.

