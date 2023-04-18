Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan' S08: Alia-Ranbir to open, SRK might feature

'Koffee With Karan' S08: Alia-Ranbir to open, SRK might feature

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 01:17 pm 1 min read

'Koffee With Karan' Season 8 will be premiering in June

Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked about talk shows in India and it has been our guilty pleasure for around two decades. From gossip to sex life of the tinsel town, Karan Johar brings it all to the fore! As fans brace themselves for Season 8 of the scandalous show, we have some information about the guests of the opening episode.

Fans are excited to see Kapoor and Bhatt together

Alia Bhatt has been the blue-eyed girl of Johar's Dharma Productions. She has been opening the talk show for three seasons now. Season 8 will not be any different either. Reports suggested that Bhatt will be gracing the couch with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. A source close to Mid-Day informed the same as fans can surely expect an explosive opening.

Shah Rukh Khan might feature in Season 8

Bhatt and Kapoor have been successful actors and the latter's love life has always been in the headlines. Fans are eager to know the nitty-gritty details of the Bhatt-Kapoor household. The report also mentioned that Johar is keen to invite Shah Rukh Khan to the talk show as the superstar did not feature in the last two editions. "Koffee" lovers, let's manifest!