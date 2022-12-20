Entertainment

Year wrap: Revisiting Bollywood's knockout theatrical performances of 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 20, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

These theatrical performances won us over in 2022. What did you think of them?

In 2022, only a handful of Hindi films could shine bright at the box office. However, while other movies may have met a lukewarm response commercially, one factor was common amongst almost all of them—standout, career-defining performances by the lead actors. These films, thus, will be remembered majorly because of these artists. Here are our top five favorites. Do you agree?

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor's comeback vehicle Shamshera may have been a dismal performer commercially, but it doesn't take away from the fact that Shamshera will illuminate Kapoor's filmography indefinitely. Kapoor has called it "the hardest film [he] has ever worked on," and it is visible in every frame. Kapoor was a definite scene-stealer in his maiden period drama and carried the entire film on his shoulders.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Being director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse brought out the best in Alia Bhatt! Gangubai Kathiawadi had all the markings of a memorable period film—the budget, the scale, realistic sets, and a hard-hitting, truth-based storyline. Bhatt owned the author-backed part like never before, and from her looks to her deep voice to her gait, breathed life into the titular character and how!

Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan's evident physical transformation for Vikram Vedha may not have yielded significant monetary results since the Hindi remake couldn't come close to the cult status achieved by its Tamil counterpart. Nonetheless, with Vikram Vedha, Roshan once again proved that he cannot be typecasted into urban roles alone, and he can pick up dialects and demeanors as and when the characters demand.

Anil Kapoor in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

It takes something to hold your ground and stand out in a multi-starrer headlined by several mainstream actors, but then, it's Anil Kapoor! The veteran brought his A-game to the family dramedy and held the film together in all the places when it seemed to give way; in fact, the jokes landed perfectly, bolstered by Kapoor's pitch-perfect comic timing and decades of experience.

Rajkummar Rao in 'Badhaai Do', 'HIT'

Rajkummar Rao is on the list for not just one but two impeccable performances: LGBTQ+ drama Badhaai Do and mystery-thriller HIT: The First Case. In Badhaai Do, his realistic, emotion-heavy scenes with his mother (played by Sheeba Chaddha) moved audiences to tears, while in HIT: The First Case, he stepped out of his comfort zone and ventured into action-thriller for the first time.