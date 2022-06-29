Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant expresses desire to become mother following Alia's pregnancy

Rakhi Sawant expresses desire to become mother following Alia's pregnancy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 29, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Rakhi Sawant's statement came days after Alia Bhatt revealed that she was expecting.

Controversy's favorite child Rakhi Sawant has hit the headlines again. And, once again, it's related to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy. In an Instagram video, which is now going viral on social media, the reality show star can be seen expressing her desire to become a mother. She was also seen saying that she would get married right after getting pregnant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sawant has been a popular television star, having participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

A few days back, Sawant made the headlines for her controversial statement regarding Bhatt's pregnancy where she called herself the "masi" (aunt) of Bhatt's yet-to-be-born baby.

As the news has still not lost its buzz, she has now sparked another debate.

Quote Here's what Sawant said about becoming a mother

Reacting to Bhatt's pregnancy news, Sawant said, "When will I get pregnant?" She added, "When will I get this good news? Even if it is before my wedding, don't worry. The day I get the good news, I will get married the next day. It is quite common these days." The video on Instagram is now making rounds on social media.

Details Earlier, Sawant drew flak for calling herself Bhatt's baby's 'masi'

Of course, this isn't the first time that Sawant has commented on Bhatt's pregnancy. In a previous Instagram video, Sawant had appeared alongside her partner and businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She'd first congratulated Bhatt and Kapoor on their pregnancy. Later, she had called herself the "masi" of the child. The video didn't go well with netizens who criticized her, calling her an "attention seeker."

Updates Bhatt broke happy news on Monday

Meanwhile, the RRR actor announced the happy news on her Instagram space on Monday. She posted two pictures; while one showed Bhatt in a hospital getting an ultrasound with Kapoor sitting alongside, the other was a picture of a lion family—lion, lioness, and their cub. Bhatt captioned it, "Our baby... coming soon." The couple had tied the knot in April this year.