'Our baby...coming soon': Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, shares picture!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 27, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. (Photo credit: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child, Bhatt announced on Monday via Instagram. She posted two pictures, one of which showed Bhatt in a hospital getting an ultrasound while Kapoor sat beside her. The other was a picture of a lion family—lion, lioness, and their cub. The couple had gotten hitched in April this year. Congratulations to the lovebirds!

Bhatt and Kapoor kept their relationship under wraps initially but the rumors first started doing rounds when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Since then, Bhatt has professed her love for Kapoor several times, and they dated for five long years before finally taking the plunge this year. The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and a few industry friends.

Messages Soon-to-be parents have started receiving best wishes

As soon as Bhatt posted the announcement, her Instagram comments section was flooded with blessings and wishes from her fans and industry colleagues alike. Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted multiple heart emojis while his Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "Om Namah Shivay. Immensely happy." Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan was also quick to shower her blessings and wrote, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Aspirations Kapoor recently spoke about wanting kids

The Barfi actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, had a heart-to-heart with Mashable recently. When asked if has any tattoos, he said that he has no inked marks yet, but if he gets one "soon," it will be either his favorite number '8' or the names of his children. Looks like that day will arrive soon!

Professional commitments Both mother, father have a packed year ahead

Currently, Kapoor is busy promoting Shamshera which will mark his return to 70 mm. The period drama is set in pre-independence India and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The couple will be seen in their first cinematic collaboration together on September 9 in Brahmastra, the first film of the Astraverse universe. Bhatt is also shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.