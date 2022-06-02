'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao-starrer getting 'modern' reboot
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao debuted with the sleeper hit Ishq Vishk. Now the 2003 film is set to get a remake and will be titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. While the original film was loved by many, the new project will be more of a coming-of-age romantic comedy. Although the original actors will not be returning, here are the new cast members.
- Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the Bollywood debut of actor Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan.
- The debutante will reportedly share screen space along with actors Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal for the Nipun Dharmadhikari directorial.
- Khan previously appeared as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
- Previously, Ishaan Khatter was rumored to be part of the cast.
Pashmina Roshan shared an introductory video and wrote: "It feels like years of austerity and hard work [are] finally bearing fruits." "I'm extremely excited, nervous, and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on (sic)."
The makers shared the first looks of the Gen Z actors on their social media handles. Going by the announcement, we assume that the film will narrate an upgraded version of a love story that is set in the current scenario where relationships begin via apps. The expected plot is sketched to fit a contemporary timeline that tells a modern love affair.
Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the sequel in an interview with Mumbai Mirror in March 2018. Fans expressed their excitement on social media and some even wrote that they will miss the original cast. The introductory video ended with the message "filming now," confirming that the movie has gone to floors. Ishq Vishk Reboot is expected to release in 2023.