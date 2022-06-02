Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' not premiering in Oman, Kuwait, Qatar?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 02, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for release on Friday.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj is set to hit the marquee this Friday. However, a day ahead of its release, it is being reported that the film's release has been banned in Oman and Kuwait. The reason for the ban is, however, not known. Also, another Gulf nation, Qatar has reportedly put the film on hold. Here's more on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film has been making headlines for the wrong reasons recently.

Originally titled Prithviraj, the makers had changed the film's title on May 27 bowing down to the Karni Sena's demand.

The Gurjar community and the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha also raised concerns against it.

Now, the news of the ban has come up, right when the film is gearing up for release.

History Vijay's 'Beast,' Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' were also banned in Kuwait

Not just Samrat Prithviraj, a couple of South Indian films including Vijay's Tamil film Beast and Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam biographical drama Kurup were also banned in Kuwait. It was speculated that Beast's ban was because of the film's portrayal of Pakistan. On the other hand, Kurup was banned because the film showed a criminal fleeing the police and taking shelter in Kuwait.

Details 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be released in other languages, too

Coming back to Samrat Prithviraj, the film narrates the life story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. He is set to essay the role of the legendary warrior who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. Chhillar will be seen as his wife, Sanyogita. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Development Meanwhile, no tax for 'Samrat Prithviraj' in Uttar Pradesh

In a separate piece of news, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, announced that the film will be free of tax in the state. "We announce that the movie Samrat Prithviraj will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie," news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying on Thursday.

Twitter Post Tax-free 'so that common man can also watch': UP CM

