Akshay Kumar announces the completion of 'Ram Setu' Ooty schedule

Can Akshay Kumar do justice to an archaeologist's character in the film?

If there's an actor who knows how to grab audiences' attention, it has to be Akshay Kumar. The actor, who was last seen in Bell Bottom, has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of his upcoming film Ram Setu. Announcing the same, he shared a picture on social media posing with his co-stars. The Diwali 2022 release also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kumar shared the picture on social media for his fans

In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. 🙏🏻@Asli_Jacqueline @ActorSatyaDev pic.twitter.com/L6vWn2H7bB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 22, 2021

The picturesque location will take your breath away

In the picture, we can also see Fernandez and Satyadev alongside Kumar. All the actors are showing their side profiles looking at the mountains. The scenic view of the hills and the clouds above will surely take your breath away. In the caption, he mentioned the wrap-up of the Ooty schedule along with a hope of "divine light" guiding them "through thick and thin."

What do we know about Kumar starrer 'Ram Setu'?

For the first time, the actor will be seen as an archaeologist. Earlier, Kumar had uploaded a few pictures on social media asking fans about their opinion on his look. The film's shooting began in Ayodhya earlier this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Satyadev. Also, veteran south Indian star Nassar will play a prominent role in the much-anticipated film.

Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting 'Ram Setu'

Ram Setu faced a few delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. To recall, in April, Kumar had contracted COVID-19 while shooting for the film and was even hospitalized. He had shared the news on social media to inform his fans and well-wishers about his health condition. Initially, the Rustom actor was under home quarantine but was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Kumar has an interesting lineup of films ahead

Meanwhile, the actor's most-awaited project, Sooryavanshi, is slated to release this Diwali. Kumar's next will be Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Another upcoming project Kumar is Raksha Bandhan, his second collaboration with Anand L Rai. He has dedicated the film to his sister, Alka Bhatia. Also, in the period drama, Prithviraj, he will be seen playing the 12th-century monarch Prithviraj Chauhan.