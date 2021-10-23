Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': Ryan Gosling in talks to play Ken?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 06:58 pm

Ryan Gosling initially declined the role as he was busy with other projects

Well, it looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie has found its Ken! According to a report, Ryan Gosling is in talks to play the popular Mattel figure in the film based on the famous doll line. The Warner Bros. film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, with Robbie playing the central character. It is reported that the production will begin in early 2022.

Gosling initially declined the role owing to unavailability of dates

According to a Deadline report, Gosling passed on playing the part initially due to other commitments. However, Barbie's pre-production process dragged out and the makers did not zero in on casting for the role. Later, there was an opening in his calendar, enabling him to take up the role. With this, it looks like the makers are all set to start the production.

Expectation

Unique narrative anticipated in 'Barbie'

Though there is no clarity yet on how the makers are planning to tell the story, considering Gerwig's record of acclaimed films, it is anticipated that Barbie will have a unique take. Along with Gerwig, Noah Baumbach has co-written the script. Robbie is producing the project along with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, and David Heyman. Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Quote

It will have 'the thing you didn't know you wanted'

To note, talks around Robbie teaming with Warner Bros. for Barbie hit the headlines way back in 2018. Talking about the film, she said, "People immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, '...We're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted."

Updates

Gosling wrapped up his portions for Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

With Gosling reported to be aboard the project, it is likely that the fans' anticipation of what to expect from the film will be huge. The two-time Oscar nominee recently wrapped up his portions for the upcoming Netflix action film The Gray Man. Chris Evans will be co-starring with Gosling in this project which is directed by the Russo Brothers.