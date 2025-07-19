Guyana Amazon Warriors crowned champions of Global Super League: Details
What's the story
Guyana Amazon Warriors have been crowned the champions of the 2025 Global Super League after defeating Rangpur Riders by 32 runs in the final at Providence on July 19. The Warriors posted 196/4 while batting first, with Johnson Charles and Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing key roles in their innings. Charles scored a fluent 67 off 48 balls while Gurbaz smashed an impressive 66 off just 38 deliveries.
Late innings boost
Warriors post a challenging total in the final
Despite early setbacks with Evin Lewis dismissed for five and Shimron Hetmyer falling for a golden duck, the middle and lower order of the Warriors contributed significantly to their total. Romario Shepherd provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 28 off just nine balls as Guyana piled on runs in the death overs. Rangpur's bowlers struggled to contain the scoring, with Khaled Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Iftikhar Ahmed taking one wicket each, but it wasn't enough.
Bowling brilliance
Rangpur falter in their chase of 196
In their chase of 197, Rangpur Riders faltered early and never fully recovered. Ibrahim Zadran and Kyle Mayers were dismissed cheaply while Soumya Sarkar failed to accelerate the scoring. Saif Hassan tried to rebuild with a brisk 41 off 26 balls but his efforts went in vain as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler for the Warriors, claiming three wickets for 37 runs.
Match conclusion
Guyana bowl out Rangpur for 164; awards galore
Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir also took two wickets for 39 runs while Gudakesh Motie chipped in with two wickets in the latter half of the innings. Rangpur Riders were eventually bowled out for 164 in 19.5 overs, handing Guyana their tournament victory. Gurbaz was named Player of the Match for his heroics while Guyana captain Imran Tahir was named Player of the Series for scalping 14 wickets across five matches at 9.29.