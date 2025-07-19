Instances of England breaching 600-run mark at Old Trafford (Tests)
What's the story
The iconic Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has been the venue for some intense Test matches over the years. Hosts England have largely dominated at this venue as they boast a solid record here. Their success in Manchester can be largely attributed to their batters. On this note, let's look at the instances of England breaching the 600-run mark at Old Trafford in Tests.
#1
627/9d vs Australia in 1934
England declared at 627/9 while batting first in the 1934 Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester. This continues to be their highest team total here, though the game was drawn. While middle-order batters Patsy Hendren (132) and Maurice Leyland (153) hammered tons, tail-enders Gubby Allen (61) and Hedley Verity (60*) played a pivotal role in pushing England past 550.
#2
611/10 vs Australia in 1964
Centurions Ted Dexter and Ken Barrington powered England's first innings in the 1964 Manchester game versus Australia. They added 246 runs for the third wicket before the then-skipper Dexter departed for 174. Barrington went on to smash a historic 256 in the drawn affair. Geoffrey Boycott (58) and Jim Parks (60) made fifties as England finished at 611/10.
#3
England missed the landmark in 2023
The 2023 Ashes Test in Manchester saw England narrowly miss the 600-run mark. They posted 592/10 in the only innings they batted as opener Zak Crawley's 189 laid the platform. Five of the other top-six batters also made fifties as Jonny Bairstow (99*) was unfortunate to miss out on a ton. Though England firmly dominated the game, rain helped Australia manage a draw.