Listing 150-plus partnerships for India at Old Trafford in Tests

Team India has produced some of the most iconic performances in England over the years. The Old Trafford in Manchester has also witnessed some sensational knocks and spells from Indian players in the red-ball format. Still, India have never won a Test match at this historic venue. Here we list the 150-plus partnerships by Indian pairs at Old Trafford in Tests.

#3 Prabhakar & Tendulkar - 160* in 1990 Though India could not accomplish the 408-run target in the 1990 Manchester affair, a crucial partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar in the fourth innings earned them a draw. The visitors were reeling at 183/6 when the duo joined each other. They recorded an unbeaten 160-run stand as Tendulkar smoked a stunning 119* off 189 deliveries. Prabhakar (67*off 128 balls) supported him well.

#2 Azharuddin & Manjrekar - 189 in 1990 India's first innings in the aforementioned Manchester Test saw Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammad Azharuddin add 189 runs after the team was reduced to 57/3. While Azharuddin went on to smash a famous 179 off 243 balls, Manjrekar (93 off 196) narrowly missed out on a hundred. Their brilliance meant India finished at 432/10 after England posted 519/10 while batting first.