Can Arshdeep Singh make his Test debut in Manchester? 

Ajinkya Rahane , India's former vice-captain, has backed young pacer Arshdeep Singh as a potential replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Manchester Test. This comes amid speculation that Bumrah could be rested to manage his workload. Although Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut, he has experience playing red-ball cricket in England and was part of Kent County Cricket Club earlier this year.

Expert opinion Arshdeep adds variety to pace attack Rahane has expressed his confidence in Arshdeep's ability to adapt to English conditions, especially at Old Trafford. He stressed that Arshdeep's left-arm angle and ability to swing the ball both ways are major assets on pitches that favor seam and swing. "If Bumrah doesn't play, Arshdeep should play the next one," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

Stats County experience boosts Test prospects Notably, Arshdeep has also got a taste of County cricket in the past. He is well-acquainted with the Dukes ball, which is used in England. Although he has little red-ball experience owing to IPL and Indian cricket commitments, Arshdeep has done well. In 21 First-Class matches, he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and bagged 13 wickets during his Kent stint.

Injury update Arshdeep's injury scare during practice Arshdeep's potential inclusion in the Manchester Test has been marred by an injury scare during a net session at Beckenham. Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the incident, saying that Arshdeep sustained a cut while trying to stop a ball while bowling. "It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is," Ten Doeschate said, adding that if stitches are needed it will be crucial for their planning in the coming days.